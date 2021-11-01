Advertisement

Man injured early Monday when SUV hits deer on Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to an area hospital early Monday after the sport utility vehicle he was driving hit a deer on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:45 a.m. Monday on westbound I-70, about five miles east of the Tonganoxie exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Honda CRV was traveling west on I-70 when it struck a deer that was in the roadway.

The driver of the Honda, Anthony Reyes, 60, of Lawrence, was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for treatment of possible injuries, the patrol said.

Reyes. who was alone in the SUV, was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

