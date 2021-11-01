Law enforcement agencies make more than 20 domestic violence arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement officers made more than three dozen arrests -- including more than 20 in connection with domestic-related offenses -- on Wednesday as part of the 18th annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, officials said.

The arrests were made by both the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department.

According to Shawnee County sheriff’s Deputy Abigail Christian, officers made 40 arrests on 100 attempts. She said 21 of the arrests were in connection with domestic-related offenses.

Christian added that officers served 39 arrest warrants, 21 of which were in connection with domestic-related offenses, and made seven additional domestic-related arrests on active cases

Christian said numerous law enforcement agencies across the country participate in the National Family Violence Apprehension Detail each year.

The 24-hour effort is dedicated to the apprehension of individuals in connection with domestic violence and family offenses, Christian said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.