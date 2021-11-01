Advertisement

Kansas lawmaker arrested for domestic battery

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, is...
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, is seen at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Coleman, a first-year Kansas lawmaker who was reprimanded by his colleagues for abusive conduct before taking office, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, on suspicion of domestic battery. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)(John Hanna | AP)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas lawmaker is facing criminal charges after his arrest over the weekend.

Rep. Aaron Coleman (D - Kansas City, KS) was arrested Saturday evening and booked into the Johnson Co. jail for misdemeanor domestic battery.

Coleman, who is 21, was set to appear before a judge on Monday.

Last month, Coleman was banned from a state agency’s offices over alleged “disruptive, intimidating and berating behavior,” eight months after receiving a written warning from a legislative committee about his conduct before taking office.

Top Kansas Democrats have refused to give Colman any committee assignments due to issues that include an anti-stalking court order filed against him after he won his seat.

Coleman represents House Dist. 37, which covers a portion of Wyandotte Co.

