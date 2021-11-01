Kansas lawmaker arrested for domestic battery
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas lawmaker is facing criminal charges after his arrest over the weekend.
Rep. Aaron Coleman (D - Kansas City, KS) was arrested Saturday evening and booked into the Johnson Co. jail for misdemeanor domestic battery.
Coleman, who is 21, was set to appear before a judge on Monday.
Last month, Coleman was banned from a state agency’s offices over alleged “disruptive, intimidating and berating behavior,” eight months after receiving a written warning from a legislative committee about his conduct before taking office.
Top Kansas Democrats have refused to give Colman any committee assignments due to issues that include an anti-stalking court order filed against him after he won his seat.
Coleman represents House Dist. 37, which covers a portion of Wyandotte Co.
