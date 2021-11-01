Hunter injured after falling from deer stand

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One hunter was injured after falling from a deer stand in west Shawnee County.

Emergency responders were called to the 1251 of NW Carlson Rd. just after 9:15 a.m. Monday.

When 13 NEWS arrived to the scene, we watched members of the Shawnee Co. Fire Dist. #4 and AMR driving into a field and wooded area with a truck.

Several minutes later the truck returned and a person believed to be the injured hunter was taken out of the truck and loaded into the ambulance on a stretcher.

No other information about the incident has been released.

In Kansas, Deer season for archery opened Sept. 13, 2021 and runs until December 31, 2021.

