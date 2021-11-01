A flag raising ceremony at the VA to commemorate Native American Heritage Month

Advertisement

The Colmery O'Neil VA Medical Center held a flag raising ceremony Monday to commemorate Native American Heritage Month.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Colmery O’Neil Veterans hospital held a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate Native American Heritage Month.

The events were not only to celebrate the ways Native Americans and tribes shaped American society but to recognize that strengthening tribal sovereignty means we must work together.

The VA even created a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Health Service to promote access to high-quality healthcare for American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans.

A veterans group with the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation assisted with the ceremony on Monday.

“We’re the original Americans, we stand and we fight for America just like everybody else, and we take great pride in it, we love our flag, our country, or duty, our service,” said Robert Jackson Sr. with Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

There are approximately 160,000 native veterans across the nation.

The Colmery O'Neil VA Medical Center held a flag raising ceremony Monday to commemorate Native...
