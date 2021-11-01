Felix Anudike-Uzomah named Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After one of the most dominant defensive performances by a Wildcat, Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Anudike-Uzomah logged 4.0 sacks, 4.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in Kansas State’s 31-12 win over TCU.
That mark of 4.0 sacks ties the most in a single game by a K-State player (tied with Chris Johnson) and was just one shy of the Big 12 record.
This adds another accolade to Anudike-Uzomah after his career day. The sophomore defensive end was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.
