Emergency crews respond to injury crash on K-10 highway east of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a single-vehicle, injury crash late Monday morning just east of Lawrence.

The crash was reported around 10:55 a.m. on eastbound K-10 highway at 1900 Road.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle crashed under a bridge at that location.

The crash occurred about a mile east of another accident that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the 23rd Street exit from westbound K-10. One person died in that crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

