Emergency crews respond to injury crash on K-10 highway east of Lawrence

Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash late Monday morning just east of Lawrence.(WJHG/WECP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a single-vehicle, injury crash late Monday morning just east of Lawrence.

The crash was reported around 10:55 a.m. on eastbound K-10 highway at 1900 Road.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle crashed under a bridge at that location.

The crash occurred about a mile east of another accident that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the 23rd Street exit from westbound K-10. One person died in that crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

