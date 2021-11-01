California woman seriously injured Sunday night in Jackson County crash

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A California woman was seriously injured Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on the southwest side of Hoyt in Jackson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at K-214 highway and 3rd Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Hyundai sport utility vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on 3rd Street at the intersection of K-214 when, for an unknown reason, the driver accelerated through the intersection and struck a tree.

The driver, Jody Dd. Akkerman, 46, of Hemet, Calif., was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. The patrol said Akkerman, who was alone in the SUV, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.