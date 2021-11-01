Advertisement

Butler County Sheriff’s Office identifies 1 of 3 killed in fiery weekend crash

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Butler County Sheriff’s Office identified three people killed in a crash on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said around 11:45 p.m., deputies and other emergency crews responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of SE Hwy 54 and SE Hwy 177. When deputies arrived they found one vehicle on fire with both occupants deceased, one had been thrown from the vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as James W. Larcum, 69, of Eureka.

The sheriff’s office said it is believed the first vehicle crossed the center line striking Larcum’s vehicle.

The identities of the occupants in the other vehicle have not been released at this time pending notification of family.

Dispatch has confirmed that around 11:45 p.m. Saturday two pickups crashed into each other after one truck crossed the center line, killing three people.

The crash was near Bulter County. The victims’ identities have not been released yet, and we do not know if any other factors caused the crash.

We will update you once we learn more.

