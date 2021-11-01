Advertisement

Brackets unveiled in MIAA Women’s Soccer Championship

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The MIAA Women’s Soccer Championship tournament will kick off this weekend. Both Emporia State and Washburn will fight for their chance to take home a Conference Championship.

Emporia State (15-2-1 overall, 9-2 MIAA) was named a two-seed after finishing with 27 league points. They will face Northeastern State (8-7-3 overall, 5-5-1 MIAA) on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in Emporia, Kan.

Washburn nearly faced Emporia State in the quarterfinals, but owned the head-to-head tiebreaker over the RiverHawks. That gave the Ichabods the 6th seed.

That means Washburn (9-6-2) will play No. 3 Northwest Missouri in Maryville, Mo at 1 p.m.

The full official bracket can be seen here.

