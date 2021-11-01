Advertisement

Biden executive order brings more federal inmates to Shawnee County

Drone image captures the Shawnee County Jail.
Drone image captures the Shawnee County Jail.(Rick Felsburg)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An executive order issued by President Joe Biden in January has the Shawnee County Jail taking on more federal inmates.

Shawnee County Department of Corrections Director, Brian Cole, asked county commissioners Monday morning for approval to enter into a new agreement with the U.S. Marshall’s Office.

The new contract states that the county will hold up to 20 federal inmates in the jail and provide them transportation to and from the federal courthouse.

Cole said his department anticipates the Shawnee County adult and juvenile detention centers will need more beds soon as a private prison in Leavenworth is set to close.

“This is all in response to the presidential executive order that says private contractors will no longer be holding federal inmates, so they’re going to try to start closing that down in Leavenworth around the end of December,” he said.

Cole said currently Shawnee County houses 17 federal inmates. He adds similar contracts with the U.S Marshalls have been in place within the county for many years.

