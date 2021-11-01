4 Walmart stores in Kansas sold aromatherapy spray linked to deadly outbreak

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Walmart released a list of stores that sold an aromatherapy spray that has been recalled after being linked to four cases and two deaths - the first occurring in Kansas. The Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones were sold on walmart.com and in 55 stores, including in the following four Kansas locations:

4301 Vine Street, Hays, KS 67601, 785-625-0001

1905 E. 17th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67501, 620-669-9090

13600 S. Alden St., Olathe, KS 66062, 913-829-4404

6110 W. Kellogg Dr. Wichita, KS 67209, 316-945-2800

The aromatherapy room spray was sold from February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4. “Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy,” is printed on the front label of the 5-ounce glass bottle. The aromatherapy was sold with a pump spray nozzle in the following scents and product numbers:

84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile

84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

Consumers are advised to stop using the product immediately and wash any sheets or clean surfaces where the product has been sprayed. The CDC says you should not throw away the bottles of aromatherapy spray if you have it. Instead, double bag it in a bag that seals and place it into a box to return it to the store for a full refund.

