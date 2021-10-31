Advertisement

Washburn stays perfect at home with shutout win over Northeastern State

Matthew Harris carries for a nice gain for Washburn.
Matthew Harris carries for a nice gain for Washburn.(WIBW Phil Anderson)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn recorded its first homecoming shutout win in 32 years Saturday, topping Northeastern State 35-0.

With the win, the Ichabods improve to 7-2 on the year and 5-0 at home. Craig Schurig’s squad has now won four-straight.

Washburn finished the day with 30 first downs and 292 yards rushing, while limiting the RiverHawks to 11 and 56, respectively. The ‘Bods finished with 549 total yards to Northeastern’s 143.

Zach Willis led Ichabod rushers with 85 yds and 1 TD. Peter Afful caught three passes for 72 yds and a score, while Matthew Simmons scored two TDs on three catches for 38 yds.

Up next, Washburn will travel to take on Pitt State (7-2) Nov. 6.

