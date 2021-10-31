Washburn football player proposes in end zone after win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn picked up a 35-0 victory over Northeastern State on homecoming — but that wasn’t the only win of the day!

Senior linebacker Jacob Anderson proposed to his girlfriend, Vanessa Seal, after the game with his teammates cheering behind him.

She said yes!

Jacob is the son of 13 NEWS reporter Phil Anderson. Congratulations, Andersons!

