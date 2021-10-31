Two teens arrested following Sunday morning aggravated robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teens were arrested following an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says around 11:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of SW Gage on a report of a robbery that had just occurred to an individual. T

Officers said the victim indicated the suspects knocked on his door and when he opened it, they forced their way in and began to strike him.

TPD says the two suspects stole items from the residence and left. The two suspects were known to the victim and identified.

Officers conducted a follow-up and later located the suspects at their residence in the 3200 block of SW California where they were taken into custody and a search warrant was served.

Topeka police said both suspects were 15-year-old juveniles and booked into JDOC.

Juvenile #1 was arrested for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, criminal damage, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Juvenile #2 was arrested for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and criminal damage.

