Advertisement

Two teens arrested following Sunday morning aggravated robbery

Two teens were arrested following an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning in Topeka.
Two teens were arrested following an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning in Topeka.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teens were arrested following an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says around 11:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of SW Gage on a report of a robbery that had just occurred to an individual. T

Officers said the victim indicated the suspects knocked on his door and when he opened it, they forced their way in and began to strike him.

TPD says the two suspects stole items from the residence and left. The two suspects were known to the victim and identified.

Officers conducted a follow-up and later located the suspects at their residence in the 3200 block of SW California where they were taken into custody and a search warrant was served.

Topeka police said both suspects were 15-year-old juveniles and booked into JDOC.

Juvenile #1 was arrested for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, criminal damage, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Juvenile #2 was arrested for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and criminal damage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Vetaw
Topeka man arrested following Saturday party shooting
Derek Devlin (left) and Todd Devlin (right) were arrested following an aggravated battery in...
Three arrested following Saturday morning aggravated robbery
(File) Family and friends of Dominique White gather outside the Topeka Police Dept. on June 28,...
Dominique White’s family asking for $10 million in damages
Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class

Latest News

TLC gave dogs the chance to join in on the Halloween fun
Our four-legged friends get into the Halloween spirit
TLC gave dogs the chance to join in on the Halloween fun
TLC hosts its 2nd annual Halloween party for our furry friends
Saturday 10PM First Alert forecast
Manhattan received second place at 6A Boys State Cross Country held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in...
NE KS runners place at XC state