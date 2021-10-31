Trick-or-treat forecast: Chilly with increasing clouds with rain Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was cooler and a little breezy, but the sun felt nice. Clouds increase tonight with a cold rain to start Monday morning.

Trick-or-Treating Forecast: Increasing clouds in the evening. Temperatures beginning in the upper 40s by 6pm decreasing to near 40 by 10pm. Winds will become light from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances increase after 2am so things should remain dry this evening.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. May see a few snow flakes mixed in with rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Although it will be above freezing at the surface, there is a chance to see a rain/snow mix Monday morning and again on Wednesday morning. This is caused by freezing temperatures in the upper and mid levels of the atmosphere where the snow will form as it falls. It will not stick to anything though because it will quickly melt once it gets closer to the ground because we will be in the low to mid 40s.

Monday’s scattered precipitation should end for most by Monday evening and we are looking mostly dry on Tuesday with a very low chance for any rain showers then. We become partly cloudy on Tuesday with temperatures still in the 40s before rain chances return Wednesday. Wednesday’s scattered rain chances look to stay in areas along and south of I-70 before exiting the area Wednesday evening.

Temperatures try to hit 50 degrees Thursday as we slowly warm to the mid 50s by next weekend with clouds also breaking apart.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Halloween looks a bit chilly, but not freezing. Put on an extra layer or two on the kids when they go trick-or-treating and be extra cautious for children if you’re driving around Sunday night. Any snow that does fall on Monday and again on Wednesday will not cause any problems and will melt on impact with the ground. It may be freezing in the upper and mid levels of the atmosphere, but surface temperatures are still looking to be between 40 to 45 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.