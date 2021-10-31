Thousands gather for final Boo at the Zoo of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands in their Halloween costumes -- both fun and scary -- visited the Topeka Zoo for the last Boo at the Zoo event.

Local businesses and organizations set up tables for kids to trick or treat and the zoo animals were out enjoying the fall day.

“Being a part of this community and making sure that our community has somewhere fun and safe to go and see animals and learn about animals and then on boo at the zoo -- get candy.”

Topeka Zoo Animal Curator Shanna Simpson said the first Boo at the Zoo Saturday this year brought out 5,000 people. Zoo officials said this Saturday, nearly 6,000 came.

“It’s just been so much fun. Busy, but fun,” she said.

Last year because of COVID-19, handing out candy to the kids was changed with tables being moved back further from the guests.

This year it was back to normal, or as Simpson said the good, old-fashioned way.

“We’re cautious, we have hand sanitizer and if people want to wear a mask they can but it was all outside and it was safe and people wanted to come out again so it was great to see all the people here.”

Simpson said it’s important to have things like Boo at the Zoo so the community can explore, learn from and appreciate the zoo.

“Are you going to go to Africa and see an elephant? Most likely not. But you can come here right in your own city and see an elephant and see a tiger and learn about them and be outside and run and active and play,” she said. “Then today with a special Halloween event, you can wear your costume and trick or treat and it’s safe and fun. So, it’s just this is an absolute staple and treasure for this community.”

The crew is now getting ready for the Zoo Lights for the Christmas season. They’ll open up on November 19.

