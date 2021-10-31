Sunday forecast: 10-15 degrees cooler today and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front came sweeping through Northeast Kansas last night making our winds a bit breezy from the north at 10 to 15 mph today.

Halloween: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Trick-or-Treating Forecast: Increasing clouds in the evening. Temperatures beginning in the upper 40s by 6pm decreasing to near 40 by 9pm. Winds will become light from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. May see a few snow flakes mixed in with rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

A rain and snow mix is looking likely for Monday morning through the midday before turning over to light rain showers. The moisture will be scattered and the snow will not accumulate given ground temperatures around 50 degrees and surface temperatures near 40 degrees. However, it will be below freezing in the clouds above therefore a few flakes here and there are possible to start November.

We should clear out the moisture and some of the clouds on Tuesday but we will stay chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s with skies likely being partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and a few flakes are once again possible Tuesday night into Wednesday mainly along and south of I-70.

Trick-or-treat forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Halloween looks a bit chilly, but not freezing. Put on an extra layer or two on the kids when they go trick-or-treating and be extra cautious for children if you are driving around Sunday night. Any snow that does fall on Monday and again on Wednesday will not cause any problems and will melt on impact with the ground. It may be freezing in the upper and mid levels of the atmosphere, but surface temperatures are still looking to be between 40 to 45 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.