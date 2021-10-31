Advertisement

Our four-legged friends get into the Halloween spirit

By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Not only are kids getting in the Halloween spirit but so are our four-legged friends!

Saturday afternoon was the second annual Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel “Pet costume contest and party!”.

Owners dressed up their pets and entered their costumes to have a chance to win the following categories-- Most bewitching, most creative, most scary, and most boo-tiful.

The celebrity judge for the contest was Betty Lou Pardue of KTWU’s Inspire.

Pets could also bob for apples and receive treats throughout the party.

Owner Leslie Fleuranges says it’s important for pets to join in on the fun too.

“We do it because the dogs need to celebrate Halloween also, I mean dogs are our kids, kids get dressed up for Halloween so the dogs should get dressed up for Halloween and have a great time, we have dogs treats just like kids are getting candy, we have dog treats just for the dogs,” she said.

The pets didn’t have all the fun, there was face painting also available for the kids who came along.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Vetaw
Topeka man arrested following Saturday party shooting
Derek Devlin (left) and Todd Devlin (right) were arrested following an aggravated battery in...
Three arrested following Saturday morning aggravated robbery
(File) Family and friends of Dominique White gather outside the Topeka Police Dept. on June 28,...
Dominique White’s family asking for $10 million in damages
Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class

Latest News

TLC gave dogs the chance to join in on the Halloween fun
TLC hosts its 2nd annual Halloween party for our furry friends
Saturday 10PM First Alert forecast
Manhattan received second place at 6A Boys State Cross Country held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in...
NE KS runners place at XC state
Thousands gather for final Boo at the Zoo of the year