Our four-legged friends get into the Halloween spirit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Not only are kids getting in the Halloween spirit but so are our four-legged friends!

Saturday afternoon was the second annual Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel “Pet costume contest and party!”.

Owners dressed up their pets and entered their costumes to have a chance to win the following categories-- Most bewitching, most creative, most scary, and most boo-tiful.

The celebrity judge for the contest was Betty Lou Pardue of KTWU’s Inspire.

Pets could also bob for apples and receive treats throughout the party.

Owner Leslie Fleuranges says it’s important for pets to join in on the fun too.

“We do it because the dogs need to celebrate Halloween also, I mean dogs are our kids, kids get dressed up for Halloween so the dogs should get dressed up for Halloween and have a great time, we have dogs treats just like kids are getting candy, we have dog treats just for the dogs,” she said.

The pets didn’t have all the fun, there was face painting also available for the kids who came along.

