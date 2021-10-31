Advertisement

No. 15 Oklahoma State rolls past KU in Stillwater

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass as he approaches Oklahoma State defensive end...
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass as he approaches Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)(Brody Schmidt | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Okla. (WIBW) - Kansas picked up just five first downs during their seventh-straight loss of the season Saturday.

KU (1-7) fell in Stillwater to No. 15 Oklahoma State 55-3.

The Cowboys finished with 535 yards on the night to the Jayhawks’ 143.

Lance Leipold’s squad saw little production from its quarterback unit; Jason Bean and Miles Kendrick put up a combined 44 yards, 3 INT and 0 TD.

Up next, KU hosts Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown Nov. 6.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class
FILE
Kansas among least safe states in America
(File) Family and friends of Dominique White gather outside the Topeka Police Dept. on June 28,...
Dominique White’s family asking for $10 million in damages
Corey T. Robinson was arrested Thursday, October 28, 2021 after police say he tried to flee...
Teen driver arrested after fleeing authorities, crashing vehicle with runaway teen inside
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen accused of killing friend’s mother will be tried as an adult

Latest News

Hanover wins back-to-back volleyball state titles
Hanover wins back-to-back volleyball state titles
Washburn football player proposes in end zone after win
Washburn football player proposes in end zone after win
Matthew Harris carries for a nice gain for Washburn.
Washburn stays perfect at home with shutout win over Northeastern State
COMEBACK COMPLETE: EMPORIA STATE FOOTBALL DEFEATS FORT HAYS STATE 15-12
Emporia State scores game-winner in final minute at Fort Hays State