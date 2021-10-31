No. 15 Oklahoma State rolls past KU in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (WIBW) - Kansas picked up just five first downs during their seventh-straight loss of the season Saturday.

KU (1-7) fell in Stillwater to No. 15 Oklahoma State 55-3.

The Cowboys finished with 535 yards on the night to the Jayhawks’ 143.

Lance Leipold’s squad saw little production from its quarterback unit; Jason Bean and Miles Kendrick put up a combined 44 yards, 3 INT and 0 TD.

Up next, KU hosts Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown Nov. 6.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.