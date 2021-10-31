Advertisement

NE KS runners place at XC state

Manhattan received second place at 6A Boys State Cross Country held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in...
Manhattan received second place at 6A Boys State Cross Country held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.(Selena Favela | Selena Favela)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Runners hit courses across the Sunflower State Saturday for state cross country meets.

The Manhattan boys, Wamego boys and Doniphan West girls all finished second as a team. McLouth’s boys team finished third.

Northeast Kansas schools also had a slate of individual runners place in the top three: Hayden’s Tanner Newkirk (3rd), Doniphan West’s Elle Williams (2nd), Wabaunsee’s Payton Wurtz (2nd), Mission Valley’s Alfonso Rubio (2nd) and Council Grove’s Lakoddah Downes (3rd).

Full results from Saturday’s meets are available here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class
FILE
Kansas among least safe states in America
(File) Family and friends of Dominique White gather outside the Topeka Police Dept. on June 28,...
Dominique White’s family asking for $10 million in damages
Corey T. Robinson was arrested Thursday, October 28, 2021 after police say he tried to flee...
Teen driver arrested after fleeing authorities, crashing vehicle with runaway teen inside
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen accused of killing friend’s mother will be tried as an adult

Latest News

Hanover wins back-to-back volleyball state titles
Hanover wins back-to-back volleyball state titles
KPZ ACCHS vs Silver Lake
KPZ Week 9: ACCHS 20, Silver Lake 62
KPZ Mission Valley vs St. Marys
KPZ Week 9: Mission Valley 0, St. Marys 52
KPZ Week 9: Mission Valley 0, St. Marys 52
KPZ Week 9: Mission Valley 0, St. Marys 52