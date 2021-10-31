NE KS runners place at XC state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Runners hit courses across the Sunflower State Saturday for state cross country meets.

The Manhattan boys, Wamego boys and Doniphan West girls all finished second as a team. McLouth’s boys team finished third.

Northeast Kansas schools also had a slate of individual runners place in the top three: Hayden’s Tanner Newkirk (3rd), Doniphan West’s Elle Williams (2nd), Wabaunsee’s Payton Wurtz (2nd), Mission Valley’s Alfonso Rubio (2nd) and Council Grove’s Lakoddah Downes (3rd).

Full results from Saturday’s meets are available here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.