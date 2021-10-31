KU’s Jalen Wilson arrested for DUI

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball athlete Jalen Wilson was arrested for driving under the influence, according to Douglas County arrest records.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 13 NEWS that officers at 1:48 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 observed a driver not maintaining a proper lane change in the 400 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence and was stopped. Deputies performed field sobriety tests on the driver, Jalen Wilson.

Wilson, 20, failed the field sobriety tests and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

After booking, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Wilson was released and was given a future court date.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Wilson’s mugshot would not be made available at this time.

Wilson is a redshirt sophomore with the Jayhawks men’s basketball team. He played in 29 games in the 2020-21 season and averaged 11.8 points per game.

