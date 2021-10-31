Advertisement

KU’s Jalen Wilson arrested for DUI

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball athlete Jalen Wilson was arrested for driving under the influence, according to Douglas County arrest records.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 13 NEWS that officers at 1:48 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 observed a driver not maintaining a proper lane change in the 400 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence and was stopped. Deputies performed field sobriety tests on the driver, Jalen Wilson.

Wilson, 20, failed the field sobriety tests and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

After booking, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Wilson was released and was given a future court date.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Wilson’s mugshot would not be made available at this time.

Wilson is a redshirt sophomore with the Jayhawks men’s basketball team. He played in 29 games in the 2020-21 season and averaged 11.8 points per game.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Vetaw
Topeka man arrested following Saturday party shooting
Derek Devlin (left) and Todd Devlin (right) were arrested following an aggravated battery in...
Three arrested following Saturday morning aggravated robbery
(File) Family and friends of Dominique White gather outside the Topeka Police Dept. on June 28,...
Dominique White’s family asking for $10 million in damages
Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class

Latest News

Manhattan received second place at 6A Boys State Cross Country held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in...
NE KS runners place at XC state
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass as he approaches Oklahoma State defensive end...
No. 15 Oklahoma State rolls past KU in Stillwater
Hanover wins back-to-back volleyball state titles
Hanover wins back-to-back volleyball state titles
Washburn football player proposes in end zone after win
Washburn football player proposes in end zone after win