EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hanover picked up its second volleyball state championship in as many years Saturday.

The Wildcats topped Central Plains in the semifinals 25-12, 25-21.

They’d then advance to knock off Lebo 25-18, 25-19 in the 1A Division II championship match.

