Failure of an electric circuit is the cause of a house fire on SE Monroe St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The failure of an electrical branch circuit is the cause of a house fire on SE Monroe St.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 2723 SE Monroe St. just before 11:30 AM on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Topeka fire says when fire crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the single-story wood-frame house.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be accidental and associated with the failure of the electrical branch circuit.

Firefighters were able to combat the fire.

Topeka fire says one adult occupant was able to self-evacuate prior to firefighters arriving.

The estimated damage loss was about $7,000.

