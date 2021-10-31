Advertisement

Emporia State scores game-winner in final minute at Fort Hays State

COMEBACK COMPLETE: EMPORIA STATE FOOTBALL DEFEATS FORT HAYS STATE 15-12
COMEBACK COMPLETE: EMPORIA STATE FOOTBALL DEFEATS FORT HAYS STATE 15-12(Josiah Driggers, ESU Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State scored 15 points in the last four minutes of Saturday’s game at Fort Hays State to seal the come-from-behind win, 15-12.

“The way they play, just taking care of one another and continuing to go to work each and every day is something that makes you proud,” head coach Garin Higgins said.

Down 12-0, Canaan Brooks got the Hornets on the board with 3:53 remaining on a 23-yd run.

Brooks then scored the go-ahead TD with 58 seconds left — catching the ball on the five yard line on the left side of the field, changing directions, and finding the inside of the pylon on the right side.

“Great play by Canaan Brooks. Our defense I thought played outstanding,” Higgins said after the game. “They were huge today. Thought our secondary stepped up against a team that can throw the ball all over the place.”

Saturday’s win marked the seventh-straight game for the Hornets decided by seven points or less.

“It’s good for us to be on the right side of one of these wins, a close game,” Higgins said. “We’ve lost a lot of close games, and just so proud about this group. Man, they just battle. They really do.”

ESU (5-4) returns home Nov. 6 for Senior day against Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class
FILE
Kansas among least safe states in America
(File) Family and friends of Dominique White gather outside the Topeka Police Dept. on June 28,...
Dominique White’s family asking for $10 million in damages
Corey T. Robinson was arrested Thursday, October 28, 2021 after police say he tried to flee...
Teen driver arrested after fleeing authorities, crashing vehicle with runaway teen inside
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen accused of killing friend’s mother will be tried as an adult

Latest News

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah...
Anudike-Uzomah’s 6 sacks lead K-State past TCU, 31-12
KPZ Week 9: Mission Valley 0, St. Marys 52
KPZ Week 9: Mission Valley 0, St. Marys 52
KPZ Week 9: ACCHS 20, Silver Lake 62
KPZ Week 9: ACCHS 20, Silver Lake 62
KPZ Week 9: Republic Co. 0, Rossville 56
KPZ Week 9: Republic Co. 0, Rossville 56