Emporia State scores game-winner in final minute at Fort Hays State

FORT HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State scored 15 points in the last four minutes of Saturday’s game at Fort Hays State to seal the come-from-behind win, 15-12.

“The way they play, just taking care of one another and continuing to go to work each and every day is something that makes you proud,” head coach Garin Higgins said.

Down 12-0, Canaan Brooks got the Hornets on the board with 3:53 remaining on a 23-yd run.

Brooks then scored the go-ahead TD with 58 seconds left — catching the ball on the five yard line on the left side of the field, changing directions, and finding the inside of the pylon on the right side.

“Great play by Canaan Brooks. Our defense I thought played outstanding,” Higgins said after the game. “They were huge today. Thought our secondary stepped up against a team that can throw the ball all over the place.”

Saturday’s win marked the seventh-straight game for the Hornets decided by seven points or less.

“It’s good for us to be on the right side of one of these wins, a close game,” Higgins said. “We’ve lost a lot of close games, and just so proud about this group. Man, they just battle. They really do.”

ESU (5-4) returns home Nov. 6 for Senior day against Lincoln.

