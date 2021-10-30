Advertisement

Washburn University’s homecoming parade returns

By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Students, alumni, staff, and the Washburn community joined together on Washburn University’s campus for a special weekend.

“Today was our homecoming parade, this is the very end of homecoming week and we kicked it off last Monday, we had events Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and last night we had our alumni after hours, I’ve been planning this for about six months since April,” said Special events director, Ariel Smith.

For senior Ariel Smith, homecoming is more than just a parade, or an agenda full of events.

“It really is just a family community event, as you saw we have a lot of people from the Topeka community that brought their kids and their pets the Topeka fire department was in as well as our sheriff’s department on horseback, it’s not just for us,” Smith said.

Last year the parade was canceled due to Covid, so many people were excited when the tradition would return.

“It’s just a time for everyone to get together when I feel like everyone has been apart for the past year so this year I feel like it is more important than it has been in the past for everyone to be together,” said Washburn student, Christopher Shenk.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class
FILE
Kansas among least safe states in America
(File) Family and friends of Dominique White gather outside the Topeka Police Dept. on June 28,...
Dominique White’s family asking for $10 million in damages
Corey T. Robinson was arrested Thursday, October 28, 2021 after police say he tried to flee...
Teen driver arrested after fleeing authorities, crashing vehicle with runaway teen inside
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen accused of killing friend’s mother will be tried as an adult

Latest News

Saturday 6PM First Alert forecast
TPD
Topeka police officers investigate Friday night shooting
RCPD attempt to identify
RCPD attempts to identify individual in recent theft
Clay party shooting
Topeka man arrested following Saturday party shooting