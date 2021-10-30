Washburn University’s homecoming parade returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Students, alumni, staff, and the Washburn community joined together on Washburn University’s campus for a special weekend.

“Today was our homecoming parade, this is the very end of homecoming week and we kicked it off last Monday, we had events Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and last night we had our alumni after hours, I’ve been planning this for about six months since April,” said Special events director, Ariel Smith.

For senior Ariel Smith, homecoming is more than just a parade, or an agenda full of events.

“It really is just a family community event, as you saw we have a lot of people from the Topeka community that brought their kids and their pets the Topeka fire department was in as well as our sheriff’s department on horseback, it’s not just for us,” Smith said.

Last year the parade was canceled due to Covid, so many people were excited when the tradition would return.

“It’s just a time for everyone to get together when I feel like everyone has been apart for the past year so this year I feel like it is more important than it has been in the past for everyone to be together,” said Washburn student, Christopher Shenk.

