Two benches made from recycled material installed in NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower Lions Club of Topeka donated two benches to NOTO this morning.

The benches are made from recycled “stretchable” plastic that the club has been collecting over the past 6 months. Stretchable plastic includes less sturdy plastic products including plastic bags, newspaper covers saran wrap material.

The plastic is collected from many different organizations including both businesses and households in the area.

The Sunflower Lions Club donated one bench last year and its members say they are proud to be part of a project that beautifies the area while also helping the planet.

“We’re keeping a lot of stretchable plastic out of the landfill north of town,” said Vern Failor, organizer of the bench project, “and that’s a good thing because that’s a situation that might not be here in 100 years”

The club is currently working on collecting materials for a fourth bench.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.