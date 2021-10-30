Turner Diagonal project wins People’s Choice Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Turner Diagonal interchange project was chosen by the nation as the People’s Choice transportation project and beat out 11 other states.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the Turner Diagonal interchange project on I-70 in Wyandotte Co. beat 11 states to win the People’s Choice Award in the 2021 America’s Transportation Awards.

Gov. Kelly said the award is given with a $10,000 cash prize. She said pledges from Kansas Department of Transportation industry partners will boost the amount to over $30,000. In collaboration with the Kansas Board of Regents, she said KDOT will direct the funds to go toward transportation-related scholarships at Regents’ universities.

“From day one, my administration has prioritized a strategic and innovative approach to delivering much-needed transportation projects that make our roads safer, spur economic growth, and create jobs,” Governor Kelly said. “Winning this prestigious award is proof that the entire country is taking notice of our successes. My administration is committed to making continued improvements to our transportation system for our communities, our businesses, and our economy.”

Gov. Kelly said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz accepted the award on behalf of the Sunflower State and KDOT in San Diego at the annual meeting of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, one of the industry’s most important meetings which include officials from transportation, the government and commercial organizations.

The Kansas Governor said the ATA People’s Choice award winner was chosen through online votes from the public. She said the Turner Diagonal project was among 12 state finalist projects which were chosen from 80 nominations from 35 states. She said finalists included Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Oregon, South Carolina and Utah.

Gov. Kelly said the $30.3 million project in Kansas City reconfigured the interchange on I-70 to allow the release of nearly 50 acres of right-of-way and opened 300 acres of land for economic development and new jobs. Using alternative delivery methods, she said the project was finished ahead of schedule and opened in less than a year from ground-breaking.

“From the start, the Turner Diagonal project embodied so much of our new IKE transportation program, building on the foundational elements of partnerships, options, and problem-solving,” Secretary Lorenz said. “With this project, we have delivered with public sector principles and private sector urgency.”

Gov. Kelly said the project made use of public funds from the Unified Government of Wyandotte Co., KDOT, and the U.S. Department of Transportation Build grant, as well as support from the private sector. She said the Kansas Turnpike Authority donated right of way.

The Kansas Governor said the completion of the project 20 months ahead of traditional delivery months helped create 2,000 new jobs at Turner Logistics Park. She said truck staging areas improved travel times in the area and pedestrian paths and sidewalks allowed for a more sustainable and usable community asset.

