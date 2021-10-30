Topeka police officers investigate Friday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers are investigating after a shooting in east Topeka sent one man to the hospital on Friday night.

The Topeka Police Department says just before 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, officers were called to the 2500 block of Minnesota Ave. with reports of a shooting.

TPD said officers found one male with gunshot wounds who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, which were downgraded to non-life-threatening upon arrival.

Officers remain on scene as they investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

