Topeka police officers investigate Friday night shooting

Topeka Police investigate a shooting in the 2500 block of Minnesota Ave. on Friday night, Oct. 29, 2021.(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers are investigating after a shooting in east Topeka sent one man to the hospital on Friday night.

The Topeka Police Department says just before 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, officers were called to the 2500 block of Minnesota Ave. with reports of a shooting.

TPD said officers found one male with gunshot wounds who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, which were downgraded to non-life-threatening upon arrival.

Officers remain on scene as they investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

