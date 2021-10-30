Topeka Police investigating shooting at large party on Clay
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a shooting at a large party Saturday morning.
Watch Commander told 13 NEWS it happened on the 1800 block of SW Clay around 5:30 am.
Officers were a block away for an unrelated call when they heard gunshots and saw people running.
Two people were taken into custody.
No one was injured.
