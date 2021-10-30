Advertisement

Topeka man found competent to stand trial for Coachlight murder

Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday...
Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday morning.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of killing a woman at a South Topeka mobile home park is now competent to stand trial.

A judge made that ruling on Friday, Oct. 29, in the case against 61-year-old Jon Kelly Ewing of Scranton. He is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary in the April death of Deborah Stephens.

Court documents state Stephen’s home security cameras captured the killing.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 25th.

Ewing was found by police sitting on the bed beside the body smoking a cigarette.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
Topeka High Drumline leader arrested for battery
FILE
Kansas among least safe states in America
Steven Smith was arrested Tuesday, October 26, 2021 for DUI.
Topeka Police Officer arrested for DUI
Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen accused of killing friend’s mother will be tried as an adult

Latest News

Corey Robinson
Teen driver arrested after fleeing authorities, crashing vehicle with runaway teen inside
Brendan Jansen
Hearing set for former Topeka Councilman charged with domestic battery
Lewis Toyota presents checks to first responders
Lewis Toyota donates $20,000 to Topeka first responders
17th and Washburn crash
Authorities work wreck near 17th and Washburn