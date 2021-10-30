Topeka man found competent to stand trial for Coachlight murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of killing a woman at a South Topeka mobile home park is now competent to stand trial.

A judge made that ruling on Friday, Oct. 29, in the case against 61-year-old Jon Kelly Ewing of Scranton. He is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary in the April death of Deborah Stephens.

Court documents state Stephen’s home security cameras captured the killing.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 25th.

Ewing was found by police sitting on the bed beside the body smoking a cigarette.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.