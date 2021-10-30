Three arrested following Saturday morning aggravated robbery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested following an aggravated robbery early Saturday morning in Topeka.
The Topeka Police Department says around just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, officers were called to the 100 block of SW Western with reports of a robbery that had just happened at a home.
Officers said they met the victim and were able to get possible identification of three suspects involved. The suspect’s vehicle was later found parked behind a home in the 1000 block of NW Jackson.
Officers said as they dealt with the vehicle, the three suspects came out of the home and were arrested and brought to the Law Enforcement Center for interviews. At the end of the interviews, they said they arrested the following:
- Derek Devlin, 37, of Topeka - Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Theft
- Todd Devlin, 55, of Topeka - Aggravated Robbery and Theft
- The third individual was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Todd and Derek Devlin
