Stormont Vail Events Center packed up sweets and an extra spooky treat or their Trunk or Treat event

By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Stormont Vail Events Center held its annual trunk or treat with a spooky something extra this year too.

Families lined the parking lot at Stormont Vail Events Center to collect as much candy as possible outdoors, then some families headed indoors - to experience a haunted house too.

After being limited to a drive-thru last year, this year families got out of their cars to visit all the trunks.

“We got food trucks, we’ve got the photo booth behind me so we’re doing a costume contest. It almost feels like we’re back to normal,” Allie Geist with Stormont Vail Events Center said.

“Not only do they get candy but they get to see everyone else’s in their costume, so it’s just a really good experience overall,” Megan Russel with Ricks Advanced Dermatology said.

It was a trick-or-treat experience in a safe way.

“I know some families aren’t so sure about trick or treating and this provides a safe place. There’s are no cars or traffic, or not sure if the lights on in a house,” Leilani Gray with Topeka Collegiate School said. “You can just come and see some friendly people and say hello and learn some things about these organizations here.”

A variety of organizations including Topeka Collegiate, Cornerstone, and the Boy Scouts took part in this sweet experience!

“All we say is at least provide candy for every attendee and if they got coupons or fliers, or whatever to promote their local business, they can do that, it’s an opportunity,” Geist said.

The events center also had the new nightmare circus for families to have an indoor haunted experience too.

“Someone’s here from Lilo and Stitch that’s a throwback I love it. There’s Carl from UP, he’s adorable,” Gray emphasized. “I also appreciate older kids here, I think you should never give up the fantasy of just playing a character, no matter how old you are.”

“The best part is seeing all the little kids in their costumes and then the parents dress up too and they got some good costumes,” Geist said.

The Halloween festivities continue over the weekend, the second week of ‘Boo at the Zoo’ is Saturday morning at the Topeka Zoo, and NOTO has a trunk or treat from 4 pm to 7 pm.

You can find a list of area Halloween events here.

