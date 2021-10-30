Seaman football players honoring relative who passed away from cancer and COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Camden Barta, Callen Barta, and Casen Stallbaumer are key players for the Seaman high football team -- last year, they lost more than just a game.

They lost their biggest fan, Dick Barta, to cancer and COVID-19.

The retired Shawnee County Sheriff was at every game cheering them on. They say this season has been tough, but he taught them how to handle these big moments.

“He always came out to our ball games,” said Camden. “Being Casen and I’s senior year, it’s special for us and every Friday for him from here on out. Always has been.”

Camden is the starting quarterback for the Seaman High School football team. Callen leads the team in interceptions and Stallbaumer is the team’s leading receiver -- and they’re cousins. Dick Barta was Casen’s grandpa and Barta’s great uncle.

Stallbaumer said, “It’s just being fun out on the field with them and competing with them.”

“I was over at his house multiple times during the week always doing different stuff with him, helping him with chores, even watching sports games,” said Stallbaumer. “He just taught me how to be a man and really guided me to the man that I am today.”

Dick served as sheriff from 2000 to 2012. Before that, he spent 29 years with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Influencing the boys’ decisions to try their best and keep working.

“It’s really difficult because he put a big impact on my life on and off the field,” said Callen. “Teaching me how to be responsible, become a man. Like Camden and Casen said, he had a big role in my life and it’s sad not seeing him up there.”

Although he isn’t physically in the stands, they know he’s always watching.

“I’m used to always seeing him after the game, walking out here, taking pictures with him, giving him a hug,” said Stallbaumer. “This year I wasn’t able to do that but I know that he’s up there. He’s got the best seat in the house so I know he’s enjoying it from up there.”

It helps being surrounded by family on the field.

“No one that you care for more is family so we go out here with a special, tight bond and we play for each other every snap and it’s just a special feeling,” said Camden.

