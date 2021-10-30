Saturday night forecast: Glimpse of Northern Lights with cooler temps Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hopefully you had a chance to get outside today because this was our last nice day for the next 8 days. Looking up tonight, you may see a glimpse of the Northern Lights over the horizon between midnight to about 4am Sunday morning. We have a chance at seeing the Aurora tonight because of a strong solar flare on Thursday. The energy from that flare reaches Earth today and will impact the location of the Northern Lights. Other impacts will likely be unnoticeable, so no power outages this time!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Halloween: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Trick-or-Treating Forecast: Increasing clouds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to near 40 degrees. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Stay warm!

A cold front is forecast to sweep through tonight which is why we are expecting tomorrow to be between 10 to 15 degrees cooler than today with breezy north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Trick-or-treating tomorrow evening/night will be a little chilly, but not freezing. An extra layer or two will probably be helpful.

A rain and snow mix is looking likely for Monday morning through the midday before turning over to light rain showers. The moisture will be scattered and the snow will not accumulate given ground temperatures around 50 degrees and surface temperatures near 40 degrees. However, it will be below freezing in the clouds above therefore a few flakes here and there are possible to start November.

Clouds and cooler weather stay put through Wednesday before gradually clearing Thursday when temperatures may once again reach 50 degrees. Low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies look likely for next weekend.

Cooler 8-day forecast ahead (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Be sure to enjoy today’s nicer weather because we are expected to stay cooler and a little cloudier in the days after. Halloween looks a bit chilly, but not freezing. Put on an extra layer or two on the kids when they go trick-or-treating and be extra cautious for children if you are driving around Sunday night.

