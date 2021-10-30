Saturday forecast: Warmer and mostly sunny with a dry cold front tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are given chance to dry things out today with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures this afternoon in the mid 60s. Be sure to enjoy the one day of nicer weather because cooler air moves in tonight behind a cold front.

No rain is expected from the cold front tonight, but there are several low rain chance Monday through Wednesday.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Halloween: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Trick-or-Treating Forecast: Increasing clouds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to near 40 degrees. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Stay warm!

Rain chances build for Monday, although it is a low chance for scattered light rain showers. There may even be a few snow flakes mixed in with the rain Monday morning in Northern Kansas, but no accumulation is expected. Low chances for rain showers persist through Wednesday, however better chances are expected to remain south of our area in Southern Kansas.

Temperatures to start November next week look to stay on the cooler side with highs struggling to reach 50 through Wednesday, then staying in the mid 50s through next weekend. Lows will likely be at or slightly below freezing a few times next week so be prepared by covering your outdoor faucets and bringing in or covering plants you want to keep.

Cooler 8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Be sure to enjoy today’s nicer weather because we are expected to stay cooler and a little cloudier in the days after. Halloween looks a bit chilly, but not freezing. Put on an extra layer or two on the kids when they go trick-or-treating and be extra cautious for children if you are driving around Sunday night.

