Resolution to support parents’ rights in children’s education supported by Kansas’s Senators

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resolution to support parents’ rights in their children’s education has been supported by Kansas’s two U.S. Senators.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has cosponsored a resolution to support parents’ rights to be fully and actively involved in their children’s education.

Sen. Marshall said the resolution also condemns recent actions by the Biden Administration to use the Justice Department to intimidate and silence parents who speak out to protect their children from what they see as harmful curricula.

The resolution follows Marshall’s recent letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland which demanded clarification on his recent memo about the federal government’s role in silencing parents concerned about COVID-19 protocols and curriculum changes in public schools.

“Parents have the right to play an active role in their children’s education and to take their concerns to members of the local school board,” said Marshall. “The Biden Administration’s witch hunt for parents who speak out against inappropriate curriculum and harmful school policies is just another example of government overreach at play, and must be stopped before parents have no say left in our next generation’s schooling.”

Marshall said the resolution was introduced with over 30 cosponsors which include Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), John Kennedy (R-La.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Tommy Tuberville, (R-Ala.).

To read the full text of Senate Resolution 431, click HERE.

