RCPD attempts to idenitify individual in recent theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has asked for the public’s help to identify an individual related to a recent theft.

The Riley County Police Department says it needs help to identify the person in this picture about a stolen vehicle.

RCPD said the vehicle was taken from the 5500 block of Turkeyfoot Ln. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The individual is also wanted for later criminal use of financial cards that were in the stolen vehicle.

If anyone has information about this person, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

