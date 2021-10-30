Advertisement

Drug Trends Training to be held at SCHD in November

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A training that will cover drug trends in local youth will be held for adults in November at the Shawnee Co. Health Department.

Safe Streets says Prevention and Resiliency Services will host a Drug Trends Training session on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shawnee Co. Health Dept., 2600 SW East Circle Dr.

The training is meant for adults who would like a better understanding of drug trends in youth. Safe Streets said topics include current drug trends and rates of use; widely used and designer drugs, marketing and paraphernalia; risk factors, social norms and availability; and prevention of substance use and associated behaviors.

The Coalition said a certificate will be given for 6.5 hours toward CEUs.

Safe Streets said registration costs $75 and lunch will be provided. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained.

Seating is limited so Safe Streets said registrations will be due by Wednesday, Nov. 10.

