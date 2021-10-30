Crowds gather at KS Statehouse for rally and committee meeting over COVID-19 mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of people gathered at the statehouse Saturday to voice their concerns over COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates and share their thoughts with lawmakers.

“Our medical freedoms are being taken away,” said Scott Kortan from Silver Lake.

“We’re being asked right now to make a decision between our job and taking a vaccine.”

Many voiced their concerns to the Special Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 mandates, which met to hear public comment.

“It’s our right to have our freedoms God-given to us,” said Leann Moore of Wichita who addressed the committee.

“If we have to fight for it I will be on that side of history so this is important not only to me but to my grandchildren that we reserve the rights God gave to us.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said they get the crowd’s concerns.

“I understand the frustration that Kansans are experiencing and I feel that we need to act to do something to protect their freedoms and rights,” said Newton Republican Sen. Renee Erickson, the committee chair.

“Some of it is clearly what I call Internet material, conspiratorial style of allegations, on the other hand, some of it appears to be very credible scientific, medical evidence,” said Topeka Democrat Rep. Vic Miller.

“I myself am a libertarian by nature, not by party so I’m sympathetic, empathetic if you will to much of what you hear as in the context of libertarian positions.”

Kortan said he hopes lawmakers take away one thing.

“I want them to know that they work for us from the legislators’ standpoint, we elect them, they’re public servants not public authority, they are elected officials that we the people elect so that’s important to me,” he said.

The committee plans to meet again November 9th.

