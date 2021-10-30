Advertisement

Anti-Semitic language used in Friday Special Committee condemned by Kansas representatives

FILE - Kansas Statehouse
FILE - Kansas Statehouse(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anti-Semitic language used in a Special Committee on Friday has been condemned by Kansas Democrats.

In Friday’s Special Committee on Government Overreach and Impact of COVID-19 Mandates, the Kansas Democratic Party says anti-Semitic rhetoric was used in a discussion about vaccinations.

“As a person of Jewish Faith, I condemn the statements made yesterday comparing the wearing of masks with the branding of Jews during Nazi-occupied Germany. It was a textbook definition of antisemitic speech. Though it may have been made in an effort to group people together it had the opposite effect: alienating and insulting those that heard it, myself included. There is no need for rhetoric of this nature,” said Representative Dan Osman.

House Democrats said they in no way condone hateful language in policymaking or in broader communities.

“More education is needed so that those who use this language understand the history of antisemitism and why the statements are both inaccurate and hurtful. I and others would be happy to have that conversation with anyone looking to educate themselves.”

The KDP said the pain of the Holocaust, and the pain that continues in the Jewish community, should not ever be used as an abstract symbol of partisan political beliefs.

13 NEWS has reached out to Kansas GOP representatives and is awaiting a statement.

