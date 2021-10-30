AG Schmidt sues President Biden over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has made good on promises to file lawsuits against the Biden Administration, which he said he would do if federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates were not dropped.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has sued federal officials, including President Joe Biden, to seek to invalidate the new federal mandate which requires contractors who do business for the federal government to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

AG Schmidt said the federal contractor mandate, announced by President Biden on Sept. 9 and implemented on Sept. 30, requires all federal contractors to employ only vaccinated employees or risk losing future federal contracts. He said the risk has coerced several of Kansas’s major employers who rely on federal contracts, like research universities and defense contractors, to threaten unvaccinated employees with discipline which could include termination.

“No Americans should be threatened by their federal government with losing their jobs because their health care decisions differ from those preferred by the president of the United States,” Schmidt said. “Nothing in the U.S. Constitution authorizes this sort of unprecedented intrusion by the federal government into the personal health care decisions of millions of American workers, and in our view, the president certainly does not possess power to decree it on his own.”

Schmidt said the lawsuit, which was filed late Friday, Oct. 29, asks the court to declare the federal contractor mandate illegal and to block its implementation. The suit was filed by seven states, including the Sunflower State.

Earlier this week, Schmidt said he joined 20 other attorneys general to raise legal and practical concerns about the federal contractor mandate to the Biden Administration which asked the president to withdraw it. He said the lawsuit follows through on those concerns.

“The pandemic has been and remains a public health crisis that has taken a terrible human toll on so many Kansans,” said Schmidt. “At the same time, this is still America where concepts like rule of law, limited government, freedom and liberty still have cherished meaning and remain worth respecting and, when necessary, defending even during a pandemic.”

Schmidt noted he continues to encourage Kansans to get vaccinated but believes it is a health care decision to be made by each individual and not mandated by the federal government.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) applauded Schmidt for the move.

Applaud @DerekSchmidtKS for standing up for Kansas workers. Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate is a slap in the face to so many that ran to the battle last year — they shouldn’t be faced w/ decision of job or jab. Will continue fighting this mandate in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/QJ2ptabmxM — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 30, 2021

The lawsuit filed on Friday is Georgia et. al. v Biden et. al. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, Augusta Division. To read a full copy of the lawsuit, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.