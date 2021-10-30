Advertisement

20 new KLETC officers graduate from D.A.R.E.

20 officers graduate from the D.A.R.E. program at the KLETC on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty officers will hit the streets with new information about D.A.R.E. after graduating an intensive course at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

Drug Abuse Resistance Education said 20 new officers graduated on Friday, Oct. 29, from the D.A.R.E. Officer Training at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

D.A.R.E. said the DOT program is an intensive 2-week course that uses current educational philosophies and principles to enhance the transfer of decision-making and critical thinking skills.

The organization said graduates got a working knowledge of elementary, middle school and high school D.A.R.E. curricula and an overview of the enhancement lessons including Opioid, OTC/RX drugs, MS and HS Vaping and HS More Than Sad - Mental Health lesson.

“I’m proud of the men and women who accepted the call to become D.A.R.E. officers,” said KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck. “The importance of D.A.R.E. and how it opens up a dialogue between the school, the police, and parents can not be understated.”

D.A.R.E. said the graduates come from agencies in Kansas, Texas, Nebraska, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

