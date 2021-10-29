Advertisement

Trick-or-treaters advised to continue following Covid guidelines this Halloween

Covid-19 guidelines still relevant this Halloween.
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Covid-19 still out there, health professionals are recommending that trick-or-treaters continue to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Craig Barnes with the Shawnee County Health Department says that it’s still important to wear a mask, but to be mindful not to wear a cloth mask with a costume mask.

“Costume masks are not a replacement for a regular cloth mask,” says Barnes. “So we are encouraging people to figure out how to incorporate that cloth mask by decorating it or matching it to your costume. We strongly encourage individuals to not wear a cloth mask in conjunction with a costume mask as it could really restrict breathing that way.”

This comes as many of the younger trick-or-treaters remain ineligible for the Covid vaccine.

Barnes also wants to remind drivers to be extra observant on the roads this Halloween.

