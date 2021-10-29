Topeka community leaders honored at Women of Influence Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Women’s Initiative Committee held the seventh annual Women of Influence Awards.

The event highlighted a few local women and the importance of empowering others.

Ten local women were recognized Thursday night for their dedication to their community.

“Tonight we will celebrate women who are business owners, to our movers, and shakers in our community and women who are doing great things in their companies and we just want to celebrate them so we invite the community to come and do that,” said Chair of the Women’s Initiative Community.

The women were awarded in categories such as Outstanding Entrepreneur, Distinguished Mentor, and 13′s own Melissa Brunner received the Woman of Influence award.

“You have the influence and you are empowered in the community to make this world what you want it to be,” said Melissa Brunner. “I appreciate being chosen for this honor but I accept it on behalf of our community because together, I know we can do great things.”

Also receiving the Woman of Influence award was Lucy Opit, the owner of Midwest Barber Collegem, who established ‘a cut above scholarship’ to help a high school student pay for higher education.

“It’s important to give back and I am trying to bring back technical school, all of these kids want to go to K-state, KU, Washburn and there’s nothing wrong with that said but we want of bring technical training back into the ears and eyes of high-schoolers so they know that you can be a barber and you can make a good living you don’t have to have a four year degree and a lot of debt.”

Phelicia Glass says all of the honorees not only set an example for their community but women everywhere.

“These women are efficient, these women really are breaking the glass ceiling of women in companies, these women are women who have a great voice and great power and they are sharing it with the community,” said Glass.

Opit says she hopes to inspire others to accomplish whatever they set their mind to.

“Don’t ever let anyone put you in a box, I’m a woman and I’m a woman of color, I’m an immigrant, anything that you think is a barrier, turn it around and flip it, don’t feel like I can’t do it because I’m a woman, there are so many barriers that we create on our own and i want that to be done with.”

The 7th Annual Women of Influence honorees are:

Community Service: Lauren Tice Miller

Education: Carla Pratt

Distinguished Mentor: Rhonda Harris

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding Entrepreneur: Cheryl Clark

Rising Star: Grace Clinton

Breakthrough Business Award: Leslie Fleuranges, Darlene Morgan

Women of Influence: Melissa Bruner, Lucy Opit

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.