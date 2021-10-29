Teen driver arrested after fleeing authorities, crashing vehicle with runaway teen inside

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen is in custody after fleeing authorities Thursday night and crashing the vehicle into a tree with a runaway teen passenger inside.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corey Robinson, 19, on multiple charges including aggravated battery, aggravated child endangerment, contributing to the misconduct of a child, failure to yield, reckless driving, failure to dim headlights, driving without being licensed, and passing in a no-passing zone.

Authorities said a deputy tried to pull Robinson over for failing to dim the headlights around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near SW 17th Street and SW Fillmore Street. They said he would not stop and rear-ended a minivan at SW Washburn Ave. Robinson’s vehicle then left the road and crashed into a tree and utility pole.

Corey Robinson, 19, was arrested after crashing a vehicle into a tree at SW 17th & Washburn Ave. (Jovarie Downing)

Robinson and his passenger, a 15-year-old runaway Topeka girl, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the minivan also had to go to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

