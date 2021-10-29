Advertisement

Students celebrate Halloween early with parade at McCarter Elementary

Students at McCarter Elementary School march in costume in their Halloween parade on Friday
Students at McCarter Elementary School march in costume in their Halloween parade on Friday(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools announced that Halloween would be celebrated in the streets and in the classroom on Friday, October 29th.

Students at McCarter Elementary school marched through the surrounding neighborhood streets led by the Topeka West High School drum line.

Students were encourage to dress up in their best costume for the parade with parents and grandparents lining the sidewalks with their cameras ready to capture the moment.

