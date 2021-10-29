Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners get quarterly report from Valeo

Valeo Behavioral Health Care
Valeo Behavioral Health Care(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A local agency that helps the homeless and those struggling with mental health is getting a bump to its bank account.

Valeo Behavioral Heath’s CEO Bill Persinger told Shawnee County Commissioners Thursday the agency’s income is down slightly but they’re getting a state grant for about $300,000 dollars.

Valeo has also formed a coalition with the United Way of Greater Topeka to get ready for the oncoming winter weather.

Persinger said one of their most valuable programs has been the mobile access partnership in which Valeo and community partners provide laundry services and hot showers to those at risk and living on the streets.

