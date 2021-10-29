Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Tyler Broxterman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden’s Tyler Broxterman.

Broxterman is a captain for the Wildcats’ soccer team. He also competes in tennis and bowling.

He’s involved in a slate of extracurricular activities including National Honor Society, Superior Honor Roll, School Ambassador & Leadership Team and student council. Broxterman is also an FBLA Officer, School Community Captain, and volunteers at Top Soccer and other community organizations.

He maintains a 4.42 GPA and plans to major in business administration in college.

