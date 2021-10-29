Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Tyler Broxterman

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden’s Tyler Broxterman.

Broxterman is a captain for the Wildcats’ soccer team. He also competes in tennis and bowling.

He’s involved in a slate of extracurricular activities including National Honor Society, Superior Honor Roll, School Ambassador & Leadership Team and student council. Broxterman is also an FBLA Officer, School Community Captain, and volunteers at Top Soccer and other community organizations.

He maintains a 4.42 GPA and plans to major in business administration in college.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
Topeka High Drumline leader arrested for battery
Steven Smith was arrested Tuesday, October 26, 2021 for DUI.
Topeka Police Officer arrested for DUI
Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
FILE
Kansas among least safe states in America
A crash near the junction of N.W. US-75 and N.W. US-24 highways north of Topeka sent at least...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on US-75 north of Topeka

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Tyler Broxterman
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Tyler Broxterman
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates with Salvador Perez after hitting a grand...
Four Royals named Gold Glove Award finalists
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle warms up prior to an NFL football game between...
Pringle signs with Pringles
Kansas State fans tailgate outside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college...
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know