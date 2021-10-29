Public hearing to finalize hemp production amendments to be held by KDA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A public hearing to finalize amendments regarding the oversight of hemp production in the State of Kansas will be held by the Kansas Department of Agriculture in early November.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says a public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, to consider the adoption of a proposed regulation to oversee commercial industrial hemp production in the Sunflower State. Due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19, it said the hearing will be held virtually via video conference to provide the opportunity for virtual participation.

The KDA said it is proposing amendments to K.A.R. 4-34-24, K.A.R. 4-34-25, and K.A.R. 4-34-29 in order to provide more flexibility for Kansas hemp producers and make regulations align with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Final Rule on Commercial Hemp Production. It said the three amendments were temporarily adopted in August and the hearing is to finalize the process and make the regulations permanent.

The Department said a copy of the proposed regulations, as well as an expanded notice of public hearing, may be accessed HERE.

Those who wish to participate in the video conference are required to pre-register to be provided with a video link. The KDA written comments can be submitted on the public comment web page ahead of the hearing or sent to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Dr., Manhattan, KS, 66502.

Those with disabilities who need to request accommodations should email them to Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov or call 785-564-6715.

