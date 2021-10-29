Advertisement

Public hearing to finalize hemp production amendments to be held by KDA

FILE - Industrial Hemp Production
FILE - Industrial Hemp Production
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A public hearing to finalize amendments regarding the oversight of hemp production in the State of Kansas will be held by the Kansas Department of Agriculture in early November.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says a public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, to consider the adoption of a proposed regulation to oversee commercial industrial hemp production in the Sunflower State. Due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19, it said the hearing will be held virtually via video conference to provide the opportunity for virtual participation.

The KDA said it is proposing amendments to K.A.R. 4-34-24, K.A.R. 4-34-25, and K.A.R. 4-34-29 in order to provide more flexibility for Kansas hemp producers and make regulations align with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Final Rule on Commercial Hemp Production. It said the three amendments were temporarily adopted in August and the hearing is to finalize the process and make the regulations permanent.

The Department said a copy of the proposed regulations, as well as an expanded notice of public hearing, may be accessed HERE.

Those who wish to participate in the video conference are required to pre-register to be provided with a video link. The KDA written comments can be submitted on the public comment web page ahead of the hearing or sent to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Dr., Manhattan, KS, 66502.

Those with disabilities who need to request accommodations should email them to Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov or call 785-564-6715.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
Topeka High Drumline leader arrested for battery
Steven Smith was arrested Tuesday, October 26, 2021 for DUI.
Topeka Police Officer arrested for DUI
FILE
Kansas among least safe states in America
Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen accused of killing friend’s mother will be tried as an adult

Latest News

Topeka Women of Influence
Lieutenant Governor congratulates Rhonda Harris as Women of Influence honoree
FILE
Following state, federal approval, local COVID-19 vaccine providers start to administer booster, 3rd doses
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Emporia child injured in accidental shooting
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran awarded for disarming suspect during robbery attempt